Zapata County reports sixth death due to COVID-19
As of now they are currently looking at nearly 300 positive cases with 58 awaiting results.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The community of Zapata has seen yet another death associated to COVID-19.
The sixth victim was a woman in her 70′s.
Almost 250 people have recovered from the virus.
