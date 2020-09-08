Advertisement

Zapata County reports sixth death due to COVID-19

As of now they are currently looking at nearly 300 positive cases with 58 awaiting results.
Zapata County
Zapata County
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The community of Zapata has seen yet another death associated to COVID-19.

The sixth victim was a woman in her 70′s.

As of now they are currently looking at nearly 300 positive cases with 58 awaiting results.

Almost 250 people have recovered from the virus.

