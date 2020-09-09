Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside RV

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the Freer Station found nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside a camper vehicle over the weekend.

The incident happened on September sixth when an RV approached the checkpoint on Highway 59.

During questioning, a canine alerted to the vehicle and the driver was referred to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 22 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

All of the individuals were taken into custody along with the driver who was a U.S. Citizen.

