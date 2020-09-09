Agents rescue individuals during “vehicle splash down”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the south station rescued a group of individuals during a dangerous smuggling attempt in El Cenizo.

The rescue happened on Sept. 6, when the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry on Highway 83.

During the pursuit, DPS requested assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations who were able to keep a visual on the vehicle as it traveled through El Cenizo and eventually ended up in the river.

The driver got out of the sinking vehicle and absconded to Mexico; meanwhile, four other individuals who were left behind managed to get on top of the vehicle.

Agents arrived and rescued the invidious who were determined to be from Guatemala and illegally present in the U.S.

