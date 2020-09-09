Agents rescue two men after boat capsizes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents helped rescue a couple of men whose boat capsized in the Rio Grande.

The incident happened on Labor Day when agents saw the men shift their weight to one side of the boat which caused it to tip over.

Without hesitation, agents responded and pulled both of the men out from the water and onto their service boat.

Fortunately, both of the men were wearing life vests at the time and neither of them required medical attention.

The Marine Unit agents assisted the two men in recovering the boat.

