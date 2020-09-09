Annual September 11th ceremony to halt traffic at Bridge Two this Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An annual event that seeks to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on one of the darkest days in American history will halt traffic at one of our ports of entry.

This Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold its 19th annual Remembrance Ceremony at 7 a.m. to honor the victims of 9/11.

During this time, traffic will be temporarily suspended at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Officers encourage travelers to make arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. if they plan on using Bridge Two.

Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m.

CBP also would like to advise that we are taking measures to discourage non-essential travel to and from Mexico to limit the spread of COVID-19.

