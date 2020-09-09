Advertisement

CBP officers confiscate over a million dollars worth of drugs

Federal agents seized over a million dollars worth of meth during three separate drug smuggling attempts
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of meth
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars of drugs during three separate incidents at the start of the month.

The first incident happened on August 31st when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor trailer to secondary inspection.

Officers found 60 packages of cocaine hidden within a shipment of galvanized wire.

The next day officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2003 GMC Yukon to secondary inspection and found 4.85 pounds of meth within the subject’s belongings.

And the third incident happened on Wednesday at the same bridge when officers referred a 2007 MCI bus to secondary inspection and found four packages of meth within the bus.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $1,368,625.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

