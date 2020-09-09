CBP officers seize over $400K of hard narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over four-hundred thousand dollars' worth of narcotics at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Monday, August 31st when CBP officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche to secondary inspection.

During inspection, officers discovered 10,84 pounds of black tar heroin, 2.73 pounds of brown heroin and 12.38 pounds of cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $452,740.

The drugs were seized and the driver, a U.S. Citizen was taken into custody.

