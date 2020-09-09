Advertisement

Chamba Laredo offers training program for unemployed

Officials with Holding Institute say Chamba Laredo offers practical solutions through job training and job placement for those who find themselves unemployed, underemployed, or just looking to switch jobs.
Holding Institute
Holding Institute(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An initiative by a local faith-based organization is attempting to get those affected by the pandemic reintegrated into the workforce.

It’s called Chamba Laredo and officials with Holding Institute say it offers practical solutions through job training and job placement for those who find themselves unemployed, underemployed, or just looking to switch jobs.

“We put them through a training program that involves something called reliance courses," said Pastor Michael Smith. "We study budgeting, economics, how to apply for a job, how to switch the job you’re in, so its a very well rounded program, and pretty much anyone qualifies if you’re a job seeker.”

Because of COVID precautions, two options of training will be available.

The first is face-to-face but will be held outdoors to adhere to social distancing while the second option is being trained online.

Smith also goes on to invite local companies to utilize the Chamba Laredo program for their employees if they’re interested in free training.

For more information or to sign up give Holding Institute a call at (956) 718-2070.

