City Council extends curfew to mid-October

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members moved to extend the curfew for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance will continue until October 19th; meaning people should not be out on the streets between the hours of ten at night through to five in the morning.

This means the original ordinance will be unaffected.

The curfew was implemented back in March as an effort to keep people indoors and prevent the spread of the virus.

