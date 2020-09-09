Council approves new city attorney

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City Manager Robert Eads has made his selection for city attorney.

That person will be Rene Benavides.

He has previously served as a prosecutor with the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

The Laredo City Council approved the decision unanimously on Tuesday night after each member along with the mayor and the city manager took time to discuss their choices, as well as their expectations.

Eads says Benavides will be ready by the end of the month and he will attend his first meeting in October.

