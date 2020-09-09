Advertisement

County offers free COVID-19 testing

Just head on over to the Life Downs Fairgrounds beginning bright and early at 9 in the morning running through 4 p.m. or until they run out of tests for the day.


Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re interested in being tested for COVID-19, the county will offer free tests this week.

According to an official they will have 600 on hand per day through this Friday, September 11th.

Just head on over to the Life Downs Fairgrounds beginning bright and early at 9 in the morning running through 4 p.m. or until they run out of tests for the day.

