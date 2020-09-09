County offers free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re interested in being tested for COVID-19, the county will offer free tests this week.

According to an official they will have 600 on hand per day through this Friday, September 11th.

Just head on over to the Life Downs Fairgrounds beginning bright and early at 9 in the morning running through 4 p.m. or until they run out of tests for the day.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.