Error causes reported spike in hospital numbers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A drastic fluctuation in COVID-19 hospitalization numbers over the last 48 hours is raising a lot of questions.

The Laredo health authority explains to KGNS about the error that was made.

A human error is to blame for a reported spike in hospital numbers in Laredo and Webb County.

Before Tuesday’s daily numbers were released at noon, we spoke with the Laredo health authority on the Digital News Desk in the morning about the spike in hospitalizations between Sunday and Monday.

“That is somewhat of concern for the increase cases in the last week.”

According to Trevino, we saw a similar situation around the 4th of July holiday.

“This is a report card without seeing labor day activities, and I hope that people hear our warning and follow our guideline because we’re seeing surges because of relaxation and holidays.”

Right after this interview, the latest numbers were updated. Another drastic shift in the numbers raised a lot of questions, so we reached out to the Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino again later Tuesday afternoon as to why.

“There was a human error input from the number of hospitalization reported from one of the hospitals on September the 7th.”

Trevino says Monday’s hospitalization count was 119, not 145.

“The problem sometimes, the hospital has to handle so much data besides treating patients.”

Despite the mistake, the doctor said the numbers did increase from Monday to Tuesday but only by seven, not as previously reported.

Another error made in Monday’s reporting was the ICU bed count. The actual number was 55 not 83.

The doctor adds that we are seeing an increase in the positivity rate.

At the end of August it was at 11.2.

The first week of September it changed to 13.5.

