Laredo featured in PBS documentary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Outsiders will get a glimpse inside the lives of people living within Webb County thanks to a documentary by PBS.

“They were wanting to know who can speak as a rancher prospective with the illegal crossers and all this kind of stuff, and then the Border Patrol says ‘I think we got a perfect candidate. He’s not only a rancher, he’s also the county judge?’”

Webb County Tano Tijerina is one of the few within the county that is featured in a project coming up in 2021, a PBS documentary on life along the border that shows what Webb County and Laredo is really like, apart from what is said in the media.

“It wasn’t really necessarily about the border wall, it wasn’t anything about it, it was more ‘how do you guys live here?’” said Tijerina. “We wanna tell the other parts of the world and express what you guys go through and if anything, at all.”

Tijerina shared stories about his childhood in Laredo during the 70′s, talking about the difference between immigrants coming into the county then and how it has changed now.

He also covers topics relating to drugs, something that is often heard about and identified with Webb County, a subject the production team was hoping to get an open response.

“He wants to know a ground root perspective of what is actually going on... not this Washington perspective, not Mexico’s perspective, they wanted something in the middle.”

Tano’s segment was done in his ranch and it took two days to film, a total of about five hours where they filmed his story on camera and captured shots of his ranch life.

He hopes he can change the perception others have of his beloved county.

“There’s always a negative connotation about Webb County like, ‘Oh, you’re from Webb County?! You need security guards and it’s a war zone!’ It’s so demeaning after a while.”

There’s a lot that makes Webb County and the City of Laredo what we are now, and through this documentary our story will be shared to the world.

No word yet when the documentary will air, but we will keep you posted when a date is announced.

