Local airport reviews traveling safety guidelines

Laredo International Airport
Laredo International Airport(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Labor Day was just a sample of what we can expect when it comes to travel for the upcoming months.

With the big family oriented holidays just ahead, more might be considering taking to the air to see loved ones who live across the country, so criteria should be followed to ensure a safer flight.

When it comes to air travel, mask rules can be complicated.

Although airlines require face coverings on paper, it can be difficult for some to comply when it comes down to it.

Videos have gone viral of brawls between passengers and other passengers or with flight crews when it comes to complying with the face mask rule.

It is a common issue today for passengers trying to get from point A to point B safely.

However, the Laredo International Airport has about 100,000 people coming in and out of Laredo each year with the number of people varying on each flight.

Airport Director Jeffrey Miller says that they are taking all the precautions they can to keep their passengers and employees safe.

“The planes are disinfected, we provide kits and we are installing UV censors on the handrail.”

The question is, what happens when someone doesn’t comply with the rules?

Miller says that if a passenger doesn’t follow the rules, they will sacrifice their traveling plans.

“They would be asked to leave the premises.”

He also says with the upcoming holidays approaching for passengers, to give yourself time and space preparing for flight.

He leaves a word of advice if you plan on taking trips anytime soon:

“Wear a mask that wraps around your head and is comfortable.”

He also says if you back out on your traveling plans anytime soon, they are giving passengers cancel ticket fees which is an option to use your credit another time.

Miller says they have not had any major issues with people complying with the rules but he says they will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of their passengers and employees.

