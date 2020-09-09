Los Angeles cancels Halloween due to COVID-19 concerns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Trick-or-Treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween.

Officials banned it this year due to the risk of the Coronavirus.

The LA County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be very difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors

The guidance also bans so-called “Trunk or Treating” events from cars and gatherings or parties with non-household members.

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions are also prohibited.

Events in which people remain in their vehicles will be allowed.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.