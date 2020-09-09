Los Angeles cancels Halloween due to COVID-19 concerns
The guidance bans truck or treating, public gatherings and parties
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Trick-or-Treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween.
Officials banned it this year due to the risk of the Coronavirus.
The LA County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be very difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors
The guidance also bans so-called “Trunk or Treating” events from cars and gatherings or parties with non-household members.
Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions are also prohibited.
Events in which people remain in their vehicles will be allowed.
