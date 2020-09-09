TAMIU reports 17 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week city officials announced 11 students at Texas A&M International University had tested positive for COVID-19.

That led Laredo’s health authority to order a seven day quarantine for one of their buildings.

This sparked quite the outrage from TAMIU officials who opposed the order saying their contact tracing and quarantine protocols did not merit the quarantining of a building.

Governor Greg Abbott agreed with TAMIU, ordering the city order be revoked.

Now one week later, the university is reporting new COVID numbers on their webpage.

As of September 8th, they have tested a total of 903 students and faculty/staff and from last week’s number of 11, total positives have jumped to 17.

Of those, 5 have since recovered, 9 tests have come back “inconclusive,” and 877 negative.

TAMIU is reporting their current positivity rate as 1.88 percent.

