Advertisement

Travel picks up over holiday weekend

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened almost a million people on Friday, the busiest period for U.S. air travel in nearly six months.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New reports from Labor Day weekend show Americans are feeling more comfortable with traveling compared to the beginning of the pandemic.

Whether you travel for work or leisure, deciding to get on a plane, car, or boat has become a conscious decision amid this pandemic.

Jorge Cavazos, an avid traveler says he typically travels into Mexico every two weeks for work, but that has all changed.

“I stopped traveling because of the coronavirus.”

Local Rosaella Newman says traveling for sights, food, and adventure has always been a part of her life but that she has had to pump the brakes.

“I had plans to go on a cruise but that all got cancelled.”

They are not alone. For the last six months many Americans have felt the same way and it has caused the travel industry to plummet.

But something changed this Labor Day weekend with more travelers feeling comfortable to get back in the air compared to back in March.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened almost a million people on Friday, the busiest period for U.S. air travel in nearly six months.

However, this pandemic spike is still down over 50 percent compared with the same day last year.

Newman is among the group who still doesn’t think it’s right to travel, saying she cancelled her Labor Day weekend plans.

“I was supposed to see my granddaughters but I just stayed in.”

Cavazos on the other hand doesn’t think he’ll be getting on a plane anytime soon, instead if he feels like traveling he’ll hit the road, which many Americans consider a safer alternative.

CNBC reports that a survey by Cars.com estimates that 42.2 million people hit the road over the holiday weekend.

It also reports those traveling in a car most likely traveled within 200 miles, or three hours' driving distance, for Labor Day weekend.

Even though there was an increase in travel, experts don’t expect it to continue since the fall is normally a seasonally weak travel period.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local airport reviews traveling safety guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
Airport Director Jeffrey Miller says they have not had any major issues with people complying with the rules, but he says they will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of their passengers and employees.

News

Council approves new city attorney

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rene Benavides has previously served as a prosecutor with the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

News

County offers free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Just head on over to the Life Downs Fairgrounds beginning bright and early at 9 in the morning running through 4 p.m. or until they run out of tests for the day.

Local

Agents rescue two men after boat capsizes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents helped rescue a couple of men whose boat capsized in the Rio Grande.

Latest News

News

Error causes reported spike in hospital numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
Despite the mistake, Doctor Victor Trevino said the numbers did increase from Monday to Tuesday but only by seven, not as previously reported.

News

Laredo featured in PBS documentary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
There’s a lot that makes Webb County and the City of Laredo what we are now, and through this documentary our story will be shared to the world.

News

Long lines at bridges due to new safety measures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Crossing into the U.S. can take up to three hours, some people’s commute even as long as four hours at the international ports of entry.

News

Webb County elections administrator discusses mail-in ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
Elections Administrator Jose Tellez says right now they have received around 3,500 requests to vote by mail and explains who is eligible.

Local

Council to discuss possible monthly drug test for councilmembers

Updated: 10 hours ago
City Council continues to be in the talks on how to increase trust within the community, especially when it comes to transparency.

Local

City still offering utilities relief program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Customers can complete and submit the paperwork in person at the Utilities Administration Department or online.