Travel picks up over holiday weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New reports from Labor Day weekend show Americans are feeling more comfortable with traveling compared to the beginning of the pandemic.

Whether you travel for work or leisure, deciding to get on a plane, car, or boat has become a conscious decision amid this pandemic.

Jorge Cavazos, an avid traveler says he typically travels into Mexico every two weeks for work, but that has all changed.

“I stopped traveling because of the coronavirus.”

Local Rosaella Newman says traveling for sights, food, and adventure has always been a part of her life but that she has had to pump the brakes.

“I had plans to go on a cruise but that all got cancelled.”

They are not alone. For the last six months many Americans have felt the same way and it has caused the travel industry to plummet.

But something changed this Labor Day weekend with more travelers feeling comfortable to get back in the air compared to back in March.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened almost a million people on Friday, the busiest period for U.S. air travel in nearly six months.

However, this pandemic spike is still down over 50 percent compared with the same day last year.

Newman is among the group who still doesn’t think it’s right to travel, saying she cancelled her Labor Day weekend plans.

“I was supposed to see my granddaughters but I just stayed in.”

Cavazos on the other hand doesn’t think he’ll be getting on a plane anytime soon, instead if he feels like traveling he’ll hit the road, which many Americans consider a safer alternative.

CNBC reports that a survey by Cars.com estimates that 42.2 million people hit the road over the holiday weekend.

It also reports those traveling in a car most likely traveled within 200 miles, or three hours' driving distance, for Labor Day weekend.

Even though there was an increase in travel, experts don’t expect it to continue since the fall is normally a seasonally weak travel period.

