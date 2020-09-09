UISD parents asked to complete survey

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Parents of United ISD students are being asked once again to complete a questionnaire pertaining to instruction.

It has to do with guidance given to Texas public school districts by the Texas Education Agency on students returning to class.

District officials were told the earliest would be the 5th week after school began.

That date is September 21st and quickly approaching, so district officials are now asking parents to submit if they want their child to continue with remote learning at home, or have their child return to campus for face-to-face instruction which will be coordinated in stages.

“So that our first group that we will be bringing in are our pre-kinder students, and our special education students in units, and then the following week, we would be bringing in our kindergartners and 9th graders, our seniors and our 6th graders in the middle school... and every week we would add a particular grade level until we transition all grade levels into our schools.”

The deadline to return the survey via email is this Friday, September 11th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.