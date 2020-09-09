Advertisement

Who’ll stop the rain?

More chances of rain and a cold front on the way
Cold front expected to hit tonight!
Cold front expected to hit tonight!(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We saw a very dry Tuesday afternoon, with a little bit of drizzle here and there but don’t put those umbrellas away just yet!

On Wednesday, we will start out humid and muggy as we have been for the past few weeks but by the afternoon our chances of rain will increase to 40 percent and we’ll see a high about 94 degrees.

Things are going to change as we head into the late evening hours.

A cold front is expected to hit our area bringing temperatures down into the mid—60s to start our Thursday morning.

Temperatures won’t exceed beyond the mid-70s on Thursday giving us our first autumn breeze of the year.

We’ll also see a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms all throughout the day which we hope will hold off while we take advantage of these lovely temperatures.

On Friday, things start to pick up to the mid-80s and those chances of precipitation will remain in effect.

By the weekend, we’ll get back to the low 90s and we’ll see some slight chances of thunderstorms.

When looking to next week, it appears we are going to start with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Hopefully, we can stay below the 90-degree mark now that summer is over.

