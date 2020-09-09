Woman arrested after DPS Troopers find meth inside vehicle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of 19 pounds of illegal narcotics.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 20-year-old Maria De La Luz Jaramillo in the case.

The seizure happened on Friday, September 4th when troopers conducted a traffic stop on a white Pontiac that was traveling north on I-35 near mile marker 26.

During questioning, troopers discovered two taped bundles of meth concealed within the floor portion of the vehicle.

As a result, De La Luz Jaramillo was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.