Woman arrested after DPS Troopers find meth inside vehicle
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of 19 pounds of illegal narcotics.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 20-year-old Maria De La Luz Jaramillo in the case.
The seizure happened on Friday, September 4th when troopers conducted a traffic stop on a white Pontiac that was traveling north on I-35 near mile marker 26.
During questioning, troopers discovered two taped bundles of meth concealed within the floor portion of the vehicle.
As a result, De La Luz Jaramillo was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Webb County Jail.
