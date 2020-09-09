WorkForce Solutions to hold virtual job fair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local organization is looking to help the community get back into the job force with a virtual job fair.

WorkForce Solutions will be hosting a Virtual Job Fair Wednesday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the organizations that will be hiring are Ashley Furniture Home Store, GCAM, All Valley Pop a Lock, along with several others.

Jobseekers will get a chance to meet one on one with potential employers and have the opportunity to be hired on the spot.

For more information, you can contact WorkForce Solutions of south Texas at (956) 794-6500 or go over to our website and click here.

