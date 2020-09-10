Accelerated Reader program kicks off at UISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Get your kids books ready to start reading!

On Thursday, United ISD’s elementary schools will kick of their Accelerated Reader program.

The program is geared to motivate kids to read as they earn points for every book they read.

Campuses encourage a little friendly competition between the students.

Those who earn the most points will be on the district’s Facebook page.

