Agents foil human smuggling attempt near local college

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents prevented a human smuggling attempt at one of our local colleges.

The incident happened on September 8th when agents saw several individuals board a grey Sedan near the Laredo College Campus downtown.

Within minutes, agents located the vehicle abandoned at the corner of Santa Maria Avenue and Benavides Street.

Agents were able to apprehend nine individuals and they also found a plastic bag that contained 17 grams of marijuana inside the car.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala and were illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol had the vehicle impounded at the owner’s expense and the marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

