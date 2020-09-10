Alleged standoff reported in Central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged standoff is reported in Central Laredo.

Right now there is a high police presence at a home near South Meadow Avenue and Green Street.

Because of the incident, Daiches Elementary School has been placed on a lockdown.

No word yet if this incident is related to the death investigation reported on Plum Street.

Authorities are once again reminding the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.

