Authorities investigating death in Central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A death investigation is underway at a home in central Laredo.

Several blocks around plum street have been closed off at this time.

It’s unclear at this time if foul play was involved but the public is asked to stay away from the area.

Several police units along with the Webb County Medical Examiner have been seen at a home near the 1900 block of Plum.

