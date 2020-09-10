Advertisement

Authorities investigating death in Central Laredo

It’s unclear at this time if foul play was involved but the public is asked to avoid the 1900 block of Plum
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A death investigation is underway at a home in central Laredo.

Several blocks around plum street have been closed off at this time.

It’s unclear at this time if foul play was involved but the public is asked to stay away from the area.

Several police units along with the Webb County Medical Examiner have been seen at a home near the 1900 block of Plum.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

