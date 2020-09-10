Brother of sheriff’s deputy arrested for tampering with government records

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An ongoing investigation into the alleged selling of fraudulent buyer tags leads to the arrest of a sibling of a former Webb County law enforcement officer.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Texas Rangers arrested Jesus Antonio Benavides, the brother of Deputy Abraham Benavides.

Both agencies investigated a car sales lot that was owned by Abraham Benavides for issuing fraudulent buyer tags.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that the Benavides brothers would issue temporary buyer tags for vehicles not associated with vehicle sales from their lot.

Both Benavides brothers are suspected of producing more than 1,000 fraudulent buyer’s tags with a price range of $60 to $80 each tag.

Both were charged with tampering with government records and taken to the county jail.

