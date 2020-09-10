Car fires at local business under investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire investigation is underway at a local business.

The Laredo Fire Department were called out Wednesday night to Hillside and Yeary at Jesse Martinez Del Norte business for a reported fire.

When they arrived crews found four vehicles on fire near the back of the business.

They said they were able to contain the flames and the incident is under investigation.

