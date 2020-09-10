Advertisement

Car fires at local business under investigation

When Laredo Fire Department arrived crews found four vehicles on fire near the back of the business.
Jesse Martinez Del Norte
Jesse Martinez Del Norte(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire investigation is underway at a local business.

The Laredo Fire Department were called out Wednesday night to Hillside and Yeary at Jesse Martinez Del Norte business for a reported fire.

They said they were able to contain the flames and the incident is under investigation.

