City manager explains new social gathering guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a long debate, city leaders came to an agreement on extending the local emergency order.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, City Manager Robert Eads and his office clarified what stays the same, and what changes the public can expect after the city extended its emergency order until October 19th.

“As for curfew times, limits, all of that it all really stays the same. I think what was debated a lot was the simplicity of it.”

Besides the extension, the curfew will remain the same, meaning between the hours of ten at night through to five in the morning the only outings permitted are for essential needs like food, medical care, exercise, and work.

“Our curfew is still ten to five, only for activities that are not considered essential,” said Kristina Hale. “Which essentially means everything except gatherings.”

When it comes to social gatherings there is a slight change.

Social gatherings at a person’s home are allowed with a limit of ten guests; meaning all members of one household plus an ten additional people can gather together.

Previously, the limit was six additional guests at a household but had to be changed to ten to align with the governor’s guidelines.

