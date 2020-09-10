City to host virtual training for bar owners

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking to host a special training for bar owners tomorrow.

While many of the bars have been closed for nearly three months, Councilmember Nelly Vielma is looking to provide valuable information on the new mandates and rules according to the TABC that are designed to help these establishments.

Officials with the city’s Code enforcement, City Legal Department and the Laredo Police Department will be on hand to provide valuable information.

The event will take place virtually on Friday, September 11th at 1:30 p.m.

For more information you can head over to our website and click on the article.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.