City to host virtual training for bar owners

Getting bartenders back in business
File photo: Derby Bar closed due to coronavirus pandemic
File photo: Derby Bar closed due to coronavirus pandemic(Justin Reyes)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking to host a special training for bar owners tomorrow.

While many of the bars have been closed for nearly three months, Councilmember Nelly Vielma is looking to provide valuable information on the new mandates and rules according to the TABC that are designed to help these establishments.

Officials with the city’s Code enforcement, City Legal Department and the Laredo Police Department will be on hand to provide valuable information.

The event will take place virtually on Friday, September 11th at 1:30 p.m.

