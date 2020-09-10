Advertisement

Council considers new ways to hear from citizens during pandemic

Council and city management agreed on several mechanisms to hear from citizens, one being a call-in system that other cities like Corpus Christi are already doing.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Since the start of the pandemic, some have felt a disconnect between the public and city council during their meetings.

Wednesday night, council had several agenda items looking to remedy the situation.

Before the pandemic, citizens were able to share their opinions directly to council at their bi-weekly meetings.

For several months now, public comments have been submitted online and read aloud by city public information officers instead of the usual in-person engagement between the individual and council, something that many in the community find concerning.

“Our elected officials are not seeing our faces, hearing our voices, or feeling our emotions," said Alyssa Cigarroa.

On Tuesday night, two items were placed on the agenda to find a better system of engagement.

“Although this might be a manor in which one can be heard, it is not the same as coming to the podium and having a back and forth discussion on any issue," said Mellie Hereford.

“The majority of this council has acted on their apparent belief that no crisis should go to waste, as such this council has used the majority of the pandemic to further insulate themselves for the public they serve I, therefore, applaud the intent of item 59 to make real participation by the public possible again," said Armando Cisneros.

Council and city management agreed on several mechanisms to hear from citizens.

One is a call-in system that other cities like Corpus Christi are already doing.

“The process is the City of Corpus Christi will call the citizen, one attempt to call the citizen," said Homero Vasquez, director of IST Department. "If the citizen answers they will allotted three minutes to speak before city council, if there is no answer then they move on to the next person.”

Another option would be to video call.

“Virtual option on a first-come-first severe basis so they can be on, and then we can just mute them or do whatever it is to have that engagement.”

Lastly, council voted on bringing back in-person, but with a strict protocol.

“For the request to be no later than noon time the day of the meeting, to include the questionnaire developed by the interim health director and our health authority disclosing their medical history as it pertains to COVID, and they acknowledge that they will have to undergo a temperature check and will also have to sanitize their hands, must wear a mask and as they come into the building and while they’re giving their statement that they will be going back out of the council chambers," said Alberto Torres Jr.

On days where there are special council meeting that are at 12 in the afternoon, citizens interested in in-person will have a deadline to apply at 9 am.

City council also voted in favor of providing surgical masks to individuals who sign up for in-person comments.

You can find the online link to public comments at CityOfLaredo.com/comments.

