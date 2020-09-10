Advertisement

DPS Troopers recover stolen Freightliner Tractor

Authorities ran a check on the VIN number and discovered that the truck had been reported stolen
Traffic stop leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle
Traffic stop leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle
Sep. 10, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A truck driver is caught driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Allen, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 27-year-old Marcos Humberto Mendiola for an incident that was reported on September 5th.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Freightliner truck for a traffic violation on Highway 255 near mile marker 430.

During the course of the investigation, authorities ran a check on the VIN number and discovered that the truck had been reported stolen.

As a result, Mendiola was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and taken to the county jail.

