Expect delay at bridge during Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold its 19th annual Remembrance Ceremony at 7 a.m. to honor the victims of 9/11 so expect traffic to be temporarily suspended for an hour at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.
Law enforcement officers gather to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11
Law enforcement officers gather to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are planning to travel out of the country on Friday, you might have to wait a while at one of our ports of entry.

Friday marks one of the darkest days in American history that no one will forget when nineteen years ago thousands of people lost their lives.

Nineteen men hijacked four fuel loaded American commercial planes and struck the north and south towers of the World Trade Center full of people while another struck the Pentagon, killing even more inside, leaving the last flight to crash in a field.

This Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold its 19th annual Remembrance Ceremony at 7 a.m. to honor the victims of 9/11.

During this time we want to warn you if you were planning on traveling this weekend to expect traffic to be temporarily suspended for an hour at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Custom officers are encouraging travelers to be prepared and make arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. If you plan on using bridge two.

Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m.

CBP advises that we take measures to discourage non-essential travel to and from Mexico to limit the spread of COVID-19.

