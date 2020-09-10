Five seconds of autumn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like the Boys of Fall are making an early stop in the Gateway City and they are bringing some cooler temperatures along with them!

On Thursday morning we will start out in the upper 60s which is the coolest we have seen since April.

We will still be experiencing some humidity because of that 60 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the afternoon, we won’t be getting any warmer than the upper 70s which is quite unusual for us considering its still officially summer.

As we head into the evening and into Friday, temperatures will dip into the upper 60s once again but on Friday things will warm up into the mid-80s which is still fairly pleasant in south Texas.

That chance of rain will still remain but will be at 30 percent all day.

The 90-degree temperatures will come back on Saturday and Sunday and that high humidity and chance of precipitation will continue to linger in our area.

We will start off our work with temperatures in the upper 80s and a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms, so we could be seeing more chances of rain as we head into next week.

Until then, just grab a hoodie, umbrella, and maybe a sweatshirt to keep you warm when you’re cold!

