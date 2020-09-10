Advertisement

Laredo Police issue 723 citations during Labor Day initiative

A total of 34 traffic stops resulted in DWI arrests
(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although many residents worked the Labor Day holiday, the Laredo Police Department still managed to catch drivers breaking the law.

From Aug. 21. to Sept. 7, the Laredo Police Department worked around the clock to enforce DWI laws by locating and cracking down on intoxicated drivers.

During that time span, officers stopped 471 vehicles and issued 723 citations.

Police say a total of 34 of those incidents resulted in DWI arrests and nine were other arrests.

The police department teamed up with other local law enforcement agencies during the initiative.

TxDOT gives the department money through state funding, to pay for the overtime of the officers working during the enforcement period.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the police department saw a very successful initiative.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mayor speaks on voluntary drug tests

Updated: moments ago
|
By Justin Reyes
When asked about the possibility of councilmembers taking drug tests, Mayor Pete Saenz says he has no problem in taking part in the proposal.

Local

Man accused of stealing weedeaters from local resident

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing lawn maintenance equipment from a local resident.

Local

Alleged standoff reported in Central Laredo

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Right now there is a high police presence at a home near South Meadow Avenue and Green Street. Because of the incident, Daiches Elementary School has been placed on a lockdown.

Local

Authorities investigating death in Central Laredo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a death at the 1900 block of Plum.

Latest News

Local

DPS Troopers recover stolen Freightliner Tractor

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities ran a check on the VIN number and discovered that the truck had been reported stolen.

Local

Brother of sheriff’s deputy arrested for tampering with government records

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An ongoing investigation into the alleged selling of fraudulent buyer tags leads to the arrest of a sibling of a former Webb County law enforcement officer.

Local

City to host virtual training for bar owners

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local bar owners are invited to take part in a virtual training hosted by Councilmember Nelly Vielma.

Local

Local veterans launch group to oppose border wall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A group of local heroes are coming together to form a new group that seeks to prevent the construction of the border wall.

Weather

Five seconds of autumn

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like the Boys of Fall are making an early stop in the Gateway City and they are bringing some cooler temperatures along with them!

News

Nuevo Laredo churches open up to the public

Updated: 12 hours ago
Since March, operations and all activities at churches were shut down as a safety precaution to COVID-19 but the bishop in Nuevo Laredo says churches can now operate at 25 percent capacity.