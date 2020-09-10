Laredo Police issue 723 citations during Labor Day initiative

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although many residents worked the Labor Day holiday, the Laredo Police Department still managed to catch drivers breaking the law.

From Aug. 21. to Sept. 7, the Laredo Police Department worked around the clock to enforce DWI laws by locating and cracking down on intoxicated drivers.

During that time span, officers stopped 471 vehicles and issued 723 citations.

Police say a total of 34 of those incidents resulted in DWI arrests and nine were other arrests.

The police department teamed up with other local law enforcement agencies during the initiative.

TxDOT gives the department money through state funding, to pay for the overtime of the officers working during the enforcement period.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the police department saw a very successful initiative.

