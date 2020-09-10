Local doctor discusses importance of wearing face masks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Face masks have been a part of our everyday life for a few months now, but how effective are they?

That’s the question local physician Doctor Mateo Reyes answers while giving the 4-1-1 on face masks.

The big question currently is do face masks work and how much longer will masks be a part of our wardrobe?

One local doctor says it might be awhile before we take them off.

“One more year, I see myself wearing a mask for greater than a year," said Doctor Reyes.

Now that this pandemic has been going on for nearly a year, people are getting tired and becoming more relaxed on the health guidelines.

But Doctor Reyes says that is the opposite of what we should be doing and there should be no excuse to not wear one.

“The body gets used to it and if you are getting winded, step out for a second put it back on and get back to work."

He says we should be looking out for each other and by wearing a mask we can take care of our fellow neighbor.

“There’s a saying that when you wear a mask you are wearing a mask to protecting others.”

Doctor Reyes explains that if no one is wearing a mask there is a very high-risk of transmission, and if you both wear a mask there is zero risk of transmission.

According to the doctor, the N95 masks are the best, and medical masks are also good.

He said homemade masks can also be effective with a filter or at least 4 layers of cloth.

Our Michaela Romero put what he said to the test by trying on four different masks and attempting to blow out a candle.

Candle test (KGNS)

All the masks were effective, but the least effective was the gaitor mask.

So the conclusion is yes, face masks do work and to keep doing your part to protect others.

Doctor Reyes says that no matter what, it is better to wear a mask or shield rather than not wearing one at all.

According to information released by the CDC in August, masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

