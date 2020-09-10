Advertisement

Local makeup artist raises awareness for alopecia

After trying to cover up her missing hair with makeup and taking hair growth injections, Susana finally decided to shave it off and spread the message that everyone is beautiful no matter what.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the U.S., 6.8 million people have alopecia, a condition that results in loss of hair.

One Laredo woman with alopecia spoke with KGNS about reminding everyone they’re beautiful, no matter what.

Susana Medina doesn’t just love makeup, she loves what it can do for others.

“Once you have all that makeup on, your highlight, your lipstick, everything, the lashes, you feel like somebody else. You transformed. It’s a really good feeling.”

She’s coming up on her four-year anniversary at Sephora where she does other people’s makeup.

The company featured her in their “We Belong to Something Beautiful” campaign in which Sephora makeup artists tell their unique stories.

For Susana, the 35-year-old has dealt with alopecia for more than half her life.

It’s a condition that attacks the hair follicles, which often results in the loss of hair including on the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes.

“I was bullied a lot in middle school. Why? I don’t know why kids would think it’s funny that somebody’s hair is falling out. Kids at that age can get suicidal because words hurt, and I don’t understand that.”

But her mom and husband have reminded her of her beauty. Both with and without hair, and with and without makeup.

“She would always say, ‘don’t worry, mija. It’ll be ok. Just never forget you’re beautiful.’ He (my husband) was like, ‘I didn’t marry you for your hair. I married you for you.’”

After trying to cover up her missing hair with makeup and taking hair growth injections, she finally decided to shave it off about five years ago.

At this stage in life, she says hair is just an accessory.

“I have people that go to my work and tell me, ‘oh, I have it, too. I’m just really embarrassed, but I hope one day that I get confident like you.’ And I always tell them, ‘don’t worry you will. You’ll find it’.”

Susana Medina’s video now has more than 5,000 views on Facebook and over 400,000 on Instagram.

She says she plans to create her own Youtube channel.

To watch the video she featured in for Sephora, click here.

