Local veterans launch group to oppose border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of local heroes are coming together to form a new group called Veterans United to Stop the Border Wall.

The group will make its official launch this morning which will include an invocation, singing of the national anthem and speakers from the Laredo community, LULAC and the no Border wall coalition.

During the event, veterans will announce the first action that they are organizing surrounding September 11th commemorations.

Local Army Veteran, Valentin Ruiz says, “We joined the military for different reasons: to defend our home, to protect our rights, or to take care of our families. The border wall is a threat to all of them”.

The event will take place this morning at 10:30 a.m. over at the 800 block of Zaragoza Street.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.