Man accused of stealing weedeaters from local resident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing lawn maintenance equipment from a local resident.

Laredo police arrested 28-year-old Arturo Rafael Zavala Jr. in the case.

The incident was reported on August 22nd when officers were called out to a theft at the 2900 block of Jarvis Street.

Officers met with the victim who stated that an unknown man stole two weed-eaters from his home.

After a thorough investigation, authorities identified Zavala as the culprit and charged him with theft of property.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.