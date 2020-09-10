Man accused of stealing weedeaters from local resident
Local resident stated that Zavala stole two weedeaters from his property
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing lawn maintenance equipment from a local resident.
Laredo police arrested 28-year-old Arturo Rafael Zavala Jr. in the case.
The incident was reported on August 22nd when officers were called out to a theft at the 2900 block of Jarvis Street.
Officers met with the victim who stated that an unknown man stole two weed-eaters from his home.
After a thorough investigation, authorities identified Zavala as the culprit and charged him with theft of property.
