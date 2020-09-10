Advertisement

Mayor Saenz discusses new $20 million landfill

The area is 11 miles out on Highway 359 and although our current landfill still has some space left, city officials say the additional landfill will help municipal operations.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials have secured a landfill just west of Laredo.

Mayor Pete Saenz confirmed that council has finalized the contract for the Ponderosa Landfill.

The area is 11 miles out on Highway 359 and although our current landfill still has some space left, city officials say the additional landfill will help municipal operations.

“The landfill continues to be open and operational we still have a good 6-7 years left of life,” said Mayor Saenz. “We are also working with easement holder there and if we actually moved the power lines it will give us additional area for us to use as a landfill. So this may even extend the existing landfills life to another 5 to 6 years.”

The total cost was a little over $20 million.

