Mayor speaks on voluntary drug tests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council continues to be in the talks on how to increase trust within the community, especially when it comes to transparency.

Although they did not get the chance to discuss whether or not they will be taking voluntary drug tests, one official did speak out on the matter.

Earlier this week, Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez proposed to have the council take monthly drug tests.

Of course, all voluntarily but because the meeting went on a little longer than usual, they couldn’t get to the item.

Mayor Pete Saenz did speak on it and said he has no problem in taking part in the proposal.

The mayor says, “I don’t mind getting tested not necessarily every month but maybe twice a year or once a year and randomly. It would show transparency and proper behavior that we are behaving.”

Mayor Saenz says that although that is his opinion, it is up to the council to ultimately vote on this matter.

