Nuevo Laredo churches open up to the public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wednesday was the first day in months residents in Nuevo Laredo were able to attend mass.

Since March, operations and all activities at churches were shut down as a safety precaution to COVID-19 but as of Wednesday Ernesto Sanchez, the bishop in Nuevo Laredo, says churches can now operate at 25 percent capacity.

Churches are asking locals to arrive early as there will be limited seating available for everyone’s safety.

Bishop Sanchez says they are preparing for this coming Sunday saying they are expecting the heaviest crowds to return to masses.

