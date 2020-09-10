Organizations partner to distribute milk to community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two organizations have teamed up to help bring a cold glass of milk to families in need.

The Universal Life Church collaborated with the South Texas Afghanistan Veterans Association in obtaining funds through a grant to help purchase gallons of milk.

They then spent the morning distributing the milk to families needing the extra help.

They actually began doing this back in August and since then say they’ve given out between 1,700 to 1,800 gallons of milk to the community.

“And it don’t matter where they come from, if they come from the Mines Road, they come from the south, Rio Bravo, we distribute this milk, the other thing is that we don’t ask for any type of identification, they don’t have to provide an ID, we don’t ask for name, we don’t ask for address, we don’t ask for a telephone number," said Rito Javier De Anda. "They just need to come and get their 2 gallons of milk.”

De Anda goes on to say that anyone needing milk is welcomed to receive it.

The next distribution will take place next Wednesday, beginning at 9 a.m. at 1502 Eisenhower.

Distribution ends when the milk runs out.

