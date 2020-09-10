Scam calls on the rise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is warning the community about scam calls claiming to be with the IRS.

Police have received reports of individuals randomly calling numbers and posing as IRS debt collectors.

Those calling, are harassing people, and have gone to the measure of making threats towards the victim to get immediate cash payment over the phone.

In some extremes, the extortionists have copied the police phone number to make the victim think the call is legitimate.

Before you pay and become a victim of fraud, do your homework.

Authorities would like to remind the community that you should never give out personal information over the phone such as account numbers, credit card numbers, or social security numbers.

Also, the IRS will never demand payment over the phone; most importantly, when in doubt, hang up and contact the IRS directly.

If this happens, to you or someone you know, please report it to the police at 795-2800.

