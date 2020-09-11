Agents rescue three-dozen individuals from livestock trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rescued several individuals who were allegedly being smuggled in a livestock trailer.

The incident happened on September 10th when agents noticed a pick up truck hauling a horse trailer inside a ranch northeast of the checkpoint.

Without hesitation, agents encountered the vehicle as it was attempting to leave the ranch through a gate near Highway 44.

Agents approached the vehicle, which is when the driver fled on foot and into the nearby brush.

Agents discovered one individual in the front passenger seat and 42 additional undocumented immigrants inside the horse trailer.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and illegally present in the U.S.

Agents say both the truck and the trailer were reported stolen and turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

