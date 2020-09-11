Advertisement

Annual CBP bridge ceremony altered due to COVID-19

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say this event serves as a reminder that they are at the front-lines of preventing terrorist attacks
September 11th bridge ceremony altered
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While many Americans are commemorating September 11th with various ceremonies, some are being altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection held its annual bridge commemoration ceremony to honor those who perished on that day and those who gave their lives to help those in need.

One by one, officers lined up as they raised the U.S. flag and lowered it to half staff to remember and mourn those who we lost on that tragic day.

Although the attendance was a little less than previous years, the pandemic did not prevent CBP from hosting the event.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Supervisor, Margie Garza says, this event changed our federal government and as a result, the agency was created because of those attacks.

For CBP personnel, the event is a reminder that they are at the front lines of preventing similar incidents from happening in our country.

CBP holds this event every year as a way to show patriotism and stand by our country.

During this time, the Juarez Lincoln Bridge is closed to the traveling public.

