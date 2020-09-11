Advertisement

Vehicle catches fire at local cemetery

Fire officials investigating the cause of the fire
Vehicle catches fire at city cemetery
Vehicle catches fire at city cemetery(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is investigating what caused a vehicle to burst into flames Friday morning.

On Friday morning, clouds of black smoke could be seen miles away from the Catholic Cemetery located on McPherson.

Fire officials arrived at the scene to find a white pick up truck on fire inside the cemetery.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out and no one was injured.

The actual cause of the fire remains under investigation.

