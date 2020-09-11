Advertisement

Cuellar proposes to open non-essential travel

Since the start of the pandemic non-essential travel has been put on hold, but by proposing to have medical screenings at the ports of entry Cuellar says he hopes the restrictions can be loosened to allow more people to cross.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A proposal to have medical screenings on the border is underway in an effort to allow non essential travel to open up once again.

Congressman Henry Cuellar met with local business owners Friday morning in downtown Laredo.

Cuellar says the lack of tourism has hurt our economy, especially the businesses by the bridge.

“I’m just asking CBP and you can see right behind me, as you can see you are not seeing people," Cuellar said. “Usually in the morning, this area on Convent Street is full of people coming in and spending money. We have to balance it between health and economics.”

“It has affected us because our main customers are Mexican citizens,” said Fernando Inclan, business owner. “Since they haven’t been able to cross it’s been affecting every single shop downtown and we are one of those.”

Cuellar says the proposal would allow CBP to hire a medical expert to screen people crossing into the country.

This would include temperature screenings, administering rapid tests, or allowing them to cross with a doctor’s note.

Cuellar says he hopes a decision will be made before another extension on travel restrictions is made.

