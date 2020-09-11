Advertisement

Family of young woman found dead speaks out

The family of Gracie Espinoza is seeking justice for her untimely death after being found on the corner of Plum and Buena Vista.
Graciela Alexandra Espinoza, 19 years old
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The aunt of the young woman found dead early Thursday morning has identified her niece.

The victim is Gracie Espinoza and she was found at around 7 a.m. on the corner of Plum and Buena Vista near a local high school.

We’re told the victim was 19 years old and two months pregnant.

Police tell us they continue investigating the case but say they do have persons of interest already identified.

The woman was found on Thursday by city employees unresponsive laying next to the fence of the Albert Ochoa Park.

In speaking with her family, they say they are seeking justice for the untimely death of Gracie.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward by submitting a tip through their app or by calling 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

