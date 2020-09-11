Advertisement

Feeling fresh on a Friday!

Prepare to go back to our normal September temperatures
One more day of cool temperatures
One more day of cool temperatures(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We’re starting off our Friday morning fresh and free but we are expecting a warm weekend.

On Friday, we will start out in the upper 60s and see that 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

As we head into the afternoon, we will see a high of about 76 degrees but we will drop to the low 70s by the afternoon.

On Saturday and Sunday we will be back in the low 90s.

Saturday we will remain mostly dry but those chances of rain will return on Sunday and Monday.

As we start next week, we will drop just a bit into the upper 80s and a 50 percent chance of rain.

These temperatures will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well as that slight chance of precipitation.

Although we aren’t going to be seeing any cooler conditions, this is still a break from the 100 degree temperatures that we saw all summer long.

