Advertisement

ICE officers deport MS-13 Gang member

Avalos illegally entered the U.S. on multiple occasions and was affiliated with MS-13
Thirty-two-year-old Nelson Arturo Avalos removed by ICE Officer
Thirty-two-year-old Nelson Arturo Avalos removed by ICE Officer(Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed a man wanted in El Salvador for being a member of a criminal organization.

Thirty-two-year-old Nelson Arturo Avalos, known for being affiliated with the street gang MS-13 was caught by immigration officers in San Ysidro, California for illegally crossing into the U.S. He was issued an expedited removal and was deported back to his native country.

He re-entered the country illegally once again at an unknown date and was arrested by ICE in June 24th.

His case was transferred to San Antonio, Texas June 25 and he was booked into Webb County Detention Center pending further removal proceedings.

Avalos was removed from the U.S. via air operations and turned over to authorities in El Salvador.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Agents rescue three-dozen individuals from livestock trailer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents responded to an abandoned vehicle and found 42 undocumented immigrants inside a horse trailer.

Local

Feeling fresh on a Friday!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We’re starting off our Friday morning fresh and free but we are expecting a warm weekend.

Local

City to host virtual training for bar owners

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local bar owners are invited to take part in a virtual training hosted by Councilmember Nelly Vielma.

Local

Authorities investigating death in Central Laredo

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a death at the 1900 block of Plum.

Latest News

News

Local health authority releases health advisory for schools

Updated: 9 hours ago
Although Doctor Trevino has been vocal about being against schools reopening for in-person instruction, he suggests kids under 10 years of age be the first to return to school since studies have shown this group of younger kids are more likely to recover faster if they contract COVID-19.

News

Man admits to impersonating Customs and Border Protection officer

Updated: 11 hours ago
From August 21st to September 7th, Laredo police initiated 471 traffic stops, 723 citations, and 115 warnings were issued.

News

Car fires at local business under investigation

Updated: 12 hours ago
When Laredo Fire Department arrived crews found four vehicles on fire near the back of the business.

News

Expect delay at bridge during Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11

Updated: 13 hours ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold its 19th annual Remembrance Ceremony at 7 a.m. to honor the victims of 9/11 so expect traffic to be temporarily suspended for an hour at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Local

Scam calls on the rise

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police have received reports of individuals randomly calling numbers and posing as IRS debt collectors.

Local

Mayor speaks on voluntary drug tests

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
When asked about the possibility of councilmembers taking drug tests, Mayor Pete Saenz says he has no problem in taking part in the proposal.