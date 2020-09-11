ICE officers deport MS-13 Gang member

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed a man wanted in El Salvador for being a member of a criminal organization.

Thirty-two-year-old Nelson Arturo Avalos, known for being affiliated with the street gang MS-13 was caught by immigration officers in San Ysidro, California for illegally crossing into the U.S. He was issued an expedited removal and was deported back to his native country.

He re-entered the country illegally once again at an unknown date and was arrested by ICE in June 24th.

His case was transferred to San Antonio, Texas June 25 and he was booked into Webb County Detention Center pending further removal proceedings.

Avalos was removed from the U.S. via air operations and turned over to authorities in El Salvador.

